Legislators push for more police reforms following Tyre Nichols' death

MINNEAPOLIS — A recent video released by the Memphis Police Department shows Tyre Nichols screaming for his mother, as officers with the department's SCORPION unit are seen on video assaulting him.



"My first reaction was, 'Wow, this is pretty uniquely bad,'" said Lauren Bonds with the National Police Accountability Project.



Immediately following the release of the video, the department announced Saturday it was disbanding the specialized "SCORPION" unit, which is tasked with tackling violent crime in the city.



"I think it's important," said Bonds. "I think we should never be dismissive of any steps taken to address an incident of police violence or police violence that we know is ongoing."



After George Floyd's murder in 2020, activists and some lawmakers pushed for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.



But in some cases, local governments have taken their own steps with more than two dozen states enacting laws related to the use of force,

duty for officers to intervene, and policies relating to law enforcement misconduct reporting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.



But some lawmakers have different outlooks on proposed legislation following Nichols' death.



"The bills that go forward will be filed by Tuesday. One such bill will deal with the mental health care for law enforcement officers," said Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis).



"I don't know if there is any law that can stop that kind of evil," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).



Some organizations say there needs to be more action on the federal level.



"One thing we think is important, in the wake of things like this, is that it doesn't happen at an individual departmental level, but that these policy changes have real teeth," said Bonds.