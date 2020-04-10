LGBTQI community redefines 'Proud Boys' term with social media posts of love

The term #ProudBoys is trending on Twitter, but this time it's all about love not hate.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The online community is reclaiming the term 'Proud Boys' in the name of love.

People of the internet and LGBTQI community began using the #ProudBoys with posts of love to combat the alt-right white supremacist group, Proud Boys, who uses the same name.

It's now the no. 1 trending hashtag on Twitter. Here are some of the inspirational and uplifting highlights.

Love how #ProudBoys has been taken over, brilliant ❤🌈 https://t.co/A6KtIZ8rIU — Dawn R (@dawnrose007) October 4, 2020

Okay, sure. I'll hop back onto Twitter for this. 16 years together, 10 married, 4 as parents. #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/MOF5aX9QiT — Sean Otto (@Jurassic_Otto) October 4, 2020

I heard a hashtag was being reclaimed. Don’t let hate win! 🌈#ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/8RaRwm9M5k — Euan MacLean 🏳️‍🌈 (@_EuanMacLean) October 4, 2020

Let's not forget the original #ProudBoys 🏳️‍🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/4eQGVXbKoU — Classical Studies Screams for Halloweenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) October 4, 2020

The official Twitter account for the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States posted an image of a serviceman kissing his partner with emojis of the Canadian flag, the rainbow pride flag and the hashtag #ProudBoys.

“If you wear our uniform, know what it means. If you’re thinking about wearing our uniform, know what it means,” the Canadian Forces said in a follow-up tweet. "Love is love."

Gay Couple Married By Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Those are very lucky #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/Lj9swkF1Gs — Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) October 4, 2020

Real #ProudBoys fight for love and acceptance, not hate and fear. pic.twitter.com/vK2KiWePiB — Mike Murphy ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@mjmxpat) October 4, 2020

Celebrity and one of the hosts for Queer Eye, Bobby Burk, chimed in writing, "Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate)."

Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate) pic.twitter.com/AddflCUMpi — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) October 4, 2020

The Proud Boys recently made headlines when President Donald Trump told the group to, "stand back and stand by" at the presidential debates when Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy. The Proud Boys made posts of their own and t-shirts of the president's comments following remarks made at the debates.