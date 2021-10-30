Lt. Governor Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan, who is fully vaccinated, announced she tested positive for the virus after caring for her 8-year-old daughter who had COVID last week.

In a series of tweets shared Saturday morning, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced she's been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Flanagan, who is fully vaccinated, says she tested positive for the virus after caring for her 8-year-old daughter Siobhan, who came back positive for COVID last week.

"When I began to feel cold-like symptoms myself, I took a rapid test that came back positive on Friday. A mail-in PCR test confirmed the results. I'll be continuing to stay home to recover and make sure I don't get anyone else sick," she said in one of the tweets.

Flanagan says she's feeling under the weather, but her family is doing well.

Children 12 and older are currently eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. On Oct. 29, the FDA gave Pfizer the green light to use a kid-sized dose of their vaccine in kids ages 5-11. Before young children can get those shots, the CDC will meet on Nov. 2 to discuss the recommendation.

Once that CDC gives Pfizer the green light, more than half a million more children in Minnesota will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The state has outlined a plan to deliver doses to hundreds of doctors offices and pharmacies across Minnesota:

More than 530 pediatric and family medicine clinics, primary care providers, federally qualified health centers, local public health agencies, tribal health agencies, and Indian Health Service locations say they're prepared to vaccinate children

Over 600 pharmacies are actively planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to kids under the age of 12 in some or all their locations, based on supply

The Walz administration will partner with school districts and charter schools to host vaccination clinics in school buildings for children and families. In a recent survey of Minnesota school districts and charter schools, 80% of respondents indicated interest in hosting vaccination clinics

Minnesota’s Community Vaccination Program location at the Mall of America has tripled its capacity to provide up to 1,500 shots per day for 5-11-year-olds shortly after the vaccine is authorized by the CDC

MDH’s COVID-19 Community Coordinators will host clinics offering not only vaccines to 5-11-year-olds but shots for the whole family