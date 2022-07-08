Light rail train service in Bloomington shuts down for 5 weeks

Metro Transit will conduct maintenance work on the south end of the Blue Line until Aug. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Starting Friday, the south end of the Blue Line will close for a maintenance project.

Light-rail trains will not run south of Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to the Mall of America for five weeks.

Instead, Metro Transit will offer buses for people looking to get around the Bloomington area.

The closure begins Friday, July 8, at 10 p.m. and goes until Monday, Aug. 15.

Crews will be replacing rail tracks and signal components, improving safety at LRT crossings and reducing future maintenance needs, according to Metro Transit.

The Blue Line is a 12 mile light-rail line with 19 stations between downtown Minneapolis and Mall of America.

It first started running in June 2004.

An extension of the line to Brooklyn Park is planned. The line will go from the existing station at Target Field, through north Minneapolis communities, to Brooklyn Park.