Police increasing patrols around Chippewa Falls schools after death of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — As Wisconsin police continue to investigate what happened to 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, officers are increasing patrols around Chippewa Falls area schools.

The heightened law enforcement presence comes in the wake of Peters' death, which police are investigating as a homicide.

"You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools," the department wrote on Facebook. "We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times."

Chippewa Falls police also announced that all new information regarding the Lily Peters case will be announced on their Facebook page.

As of Tuesday morning, Chippewa Falls police haven't shared if they have identified any suspects in the case or have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information on Peters' case is asked to call the Chippewa Falls police tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

The community is still reeling following news that Peters, who was reported missing Sunday night after she didn't return home from her aunt's house, was found dead Monday morning.

Peters' body was located just off the Duncan Creek walking trail around 9:15 a.m. on April 25, not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot.

"We will be working diligently and tirelessly on this case," Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm promised.

"As you can imagine, our first responders are tremendously impacted by anything that impacts one of our children," Kelm said, "so it is very difficult for them, and the investigators."

Monday night, community members gathered at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls to grieve.

"We still have questions we don't know. And grief is hard when you don't have all the answers," said senior pastor Michael Houle. "It's like someone has been stolen."

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

