Lime brings e-bikes back to St. Paul

The St. Paul City Council voted to approve the measure to add electric bikes to the city's already popular Lime e-scooter fleet.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lime bikes are crossing the river over into St. Paul later this month, creating a bike share program that reaches both of the Twin Cities for the first time since 2018.

Lime announced the news in a statement Wednesday, saying the St. Paul City Council voted to approve the measure to add the electric bikes to its already popular e-scooter fleet. The statement said Lime is working with the city and community to launch sometime in mid-August.

"The sky's the limit for micromobilty in the Twin Cities," said LeAaron Foley, director of government and community relations at Lime, in the statement.

Earlier this year, Lime brought e-scooters back to the streets of Minneapolis, replacing the decade-old Nice Ride bike-sharing program after its parent company Lyft lost its sponsorship.

"Earlier this year we were given the opportunity to add e-bikes to our fleet of e-scooters in Minneapolis and we are proud to say that the results have been a huge success. We are thrilled we now get to bring that same top-of-the-line e-bike service to Saint Paul, creating the first unified bike share program spanning the Twin Cities since 2018," Foley said.

The region's e-squadron of both scooters and bikes includes upgrades this year, according to Lime, who says the company's Gen4 vehicles offer the "smoothest and most environmentally friendly" ride possible.

