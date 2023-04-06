Lime scooters return to St. Paul

The electric scooter company has operated in St. Paul since 2018.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A new and improved version of Lime scooters is now available for rent in St. Paul.

The company announced its new Gen4 e-Scooters, which offer bigger wheels for a smoother ride. They're available for St. Paulites starting Thursday morning.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Saint Paul for 2023 and we look forward to continuing to build on the success of e-scooter sharing here, especially when it comes to sustainability, equity, and safety," said LeAaron Foley, director of government relations at Lime, in a statement.

Lime also said it will maintain its equity zone pricing initiative, which cuts the cost of all rides by 30% in Frogtown, Payne Phalen, North End, Dayton's Bluff and in neighborhoods in West St. Paul.

"We’re proud of our Lime Access program and equity pricing initiatives that ensure our vehicles are affordable for all residents and we look forward to working to increase ridership among folks underserved by traditional transportation options while strengthening connections to Metro Transit buses and light rail,” added Foley, in her statement.

In addition to larger wheels, the new scooters will also include:

Swept back handlebars, which are reminiscent of bike handles and allow for a more comfortable grip.

A dual-hand brake system.

A lowered baseboard, which is meant to optimize the center of gravity on the scooter and allows for easier boarding.

A kickstand with two legs

