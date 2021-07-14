Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

The legal move comes as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired May 27, 2021.

Tribal and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline have asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision affirming the approvals of the project.

The state Commerce Department, which was part of the earlier appeal, is not joining in the appeal this time.

The legal move comes as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota. A protest also occurred Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol Rotunda, calling on Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to help stop the project.

More than 500 protesters have been arrested or issued citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began last December. Meanwhile, opponents are demanding more transparency from state officials about a spill last week of drilling mud into a river that the pipeline will cross.

People opposed to completing Enbridge Line 3 replacement oil pipeline gather in State Capitol Rotunda, calling on Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan to find a way to stop it.. pic.twitter.com/wW4D2SVG0r — John Croman (@JohnCroman) July 14, 2021

Investigators said the drilling mud was a combination of bentonite clay, water and xanthan gum, which it said is not toxic and commonly used as a food additive.