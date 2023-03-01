Lino Lakes prison inmate escapes in Blaine

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is searching for Gerald Downs after he cut off his monitoring device and fled a community work site.

BLAINE, Minn. — Investigators from the Minnesota Department of Corrections are actively searching for an inmate who escaped on Monday, Feb. 27., according to a release.

The MN DOC believes Gerald Downs, who was a minimum custody inmate at MCF-Lino Lakes, cut off his monitoring bracelet while he was on community work crew status in Blaine and escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Downs' criminal record reflects nonviolent offenses, according to the DOC, which has since issued a warrant for his arrest and placed him on fugitive status.

He was most recently sentenced to 52 months for meth possession in 2021.

The DOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to determine his whereabouts.

