Lino Lakes prison locked down after suspected homicide in facility

LINO LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating after a 63-year-old man was found dead inside the Lino Lakes prison.
According to a release from the MNDOC, the man was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and pronounced dead about an hour later shortly after 11:30 a.m. He was serving a 19.5-year sentence, according to MNDOC.
A 42-year-old man, who is serving a life sentence at the same facility, is the only suspect in the incident and has been taken to "administrative segregation," according to the release.
The prison has been placed into a modified lockdown, which will restrict inmates to their units, but allow for an investigation to be completed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
