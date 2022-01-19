List of 10 new stores at Mall of America

The megamall kicked off the new year with plenty of new additions to its lineup.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The MOA has added 10 new tenants to its collection of more than 500 businesses under the massive mall roof in Bloomington.

"We are thrilled to kick off the new year with several fresh, new brands for our guests to explore while visiting Mall of America," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development for Mall of America in a news release. "Whether you have visited us once or one hundred times, we can ensure there will always be something new to discover at Mall of America. Our sights are set on an exciting year with many more announcements and store openings on the horizon."

Here's the list of new businesses and a short description of each:

ALAND (Level 1, North)

ALAND is a fashion brand originating from Korea and offers everything from clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty products.

Arula (Level 1, South)

Arula is also a fashion brand that hopes "to raise the bar on the mid and plus size shopping experience and erase industry standards."

Beard Papas (Level 3, North)

The eatery claims to bake the world's best cream puffs. The business began in Japan and have expanded to over 400 stores in 15 countries.

Dauren Worldwide (Level 3, East)

Dauren Worldwide first opened in Community Commons at Mall of America in October 2020. The clothing line from local founder Brandon Barnes has grown into its own brick and mortar space.

Draper James (Level 1, South)

Founded by film actress Reese Witherspoon, Draper James is a classic American lifestyle brand inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots and named after her grandparents.

Duck Donuts (Level 3, West)

This made-to-order donut shop offers a huge variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles for customers to come up with adventurous creations.

Global Braids (Level 3, North)

Global Braids has been serving the Twin Cities since 2000. They specialize in natural hair and helping clients transition to natural hair products.

Juicebox (Level 3, North)

Juicebox serves up six different flavors of refreshing fruit beverages. The concept was founded by two local moms who wanted to create an opportunity for their children in college to earn some extra money during summer break and began creating and selling their handcrafted beverages at local events.

Ridemakerz (Level 1, East),

Rikemakerz invites guests, or "customizers", into the ultimate car customizing experience where they can build one-of-a-kind Ridez (1:18 scale; about the size of a football).

The Neighborhood (Level 1, East)

The Neighborhood provides a locally influenced shopping experience for the customer with merchandise reflective of the different neighborhoods throughout the Twin Cities.

Watch more Behind the Business: