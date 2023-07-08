Little Africa Plaza groundbreaking to open in spring of 2024

"The whole point is to build wealth within African immigrants in Minnesota," said Director of Business Development and Housing Idris Mohamed.

ST PAUL, Minn. —

A building along St. Paul's Snelling Avenue will soon be home to the Little Africa Plaza.

"We've been in business since 2008, 15years ago," said CEO and president of African Economic Development Solutions Dr. Gene Gelgelu.

Dr. Gelgelu says the nonprofit purchased the vacant building constructed in the 1920s along the busy street with plans to turn it into a cultural center with a grocery story, retail options and a museum.

"This is a place where people feel they fit to the fabric of society, people don't do business unless they see themselves," he said.

Their goal is to support ethnic retail entrepreneurs and to house their growing team.

"With this new building, we're going to have more activity, more people coming in," said Wubitu Sima, who works with the organization.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sunday for the 8,400-square-foot building.

Collaborators say they hope to expand their financial coaching and economic assistance nonprofit to African immigrants while also providing a one-stop shop for immigrant communities.

"The Little Africa Festival, the parade, the building, all of them are interrelated and integrated, and the whole point is to build wealth within African immigrants in Minnesota," said the Director of Business Development and Housing Idris Mohamed.

"I tended to think that owning your own business was a luxury, you do if you have a spouse who works, or you hated your boss, but for immigrants who have language issues, it is not a choice, it is in many cases the only options," said Lisa Kugler, the Development Consultant and Project Manager.

While construction is set to begin soon, Dr. Gelgelu says he hopes this space becomes a staple in this community for years to come.

"Culture does matter, we want people to invest," he said.

The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2024.

