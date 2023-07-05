11 injured, including infant, after deck collapses in Little Canada

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said four of those injured were transported to the hospital, including three adults and one infant.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Eleven people attending a Fourth of July gathering at a home in Little Canada were injured after a deck partially collapsed.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said four of those injured were transported to the hospital, including three adults and one infant. Police did not release any other information about the victims.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to the home on the 800 block of County Road D around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a structure collapse. When they arrived to the residence, deputies said they found the deck attached to the single-family home had partially collapsed.

The initial investigation revealed the deck wasn't secured to the home correctly. The homeowner told authorities the deck had already been attached to the house when they moved there in the 90s.

The four injured individuals were taken to Regions Hospital. The sheriff's office said it does not have information to share about their respective conditions.

