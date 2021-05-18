LIVE: North Minneapolis council members respond to Mayor Frey's proposals on gun violence, policing

With gun violence in the spotlight, Frey made proposals on community safety, police accountability, and overtime funding for MPD.

MINNEAPOLIS — After gun violence put a third child in the hospital in a matter of weeks, city council members representing north Minneapolis are addressing Mayor Frey's plans for community safety.

Frey announced his proposals Monday in north Minneapolis. Several city council members attended Frey's press conference, but Phillipe Cunningham of Ward 4 and Jeremiah Ellison of Ward 5 were absent.

The two are now holding their own press conference to respond to the mayor's proposals. Cunningham and Ellison will be joined by northsiders impacted by gun violence.

Some members of the city council and the mayor have long been at odds in policing issues. The mayor spoke about a "both-and" approach, using policing and "community-led" work. His proposals included policy and training changes for MPD with the goal of "shifting the culture and instilling accountability," as well as funding for MPD overtime so the department can increase its patrol presence.

After Frey's proposals, Cunningham wrote that "more police" isn't the right answer to gun violence in north Minneapolis.

"As a reminder, the City Council approved a clear strategy w/national resources to address gun violence in N Mpls," Cunningham wrote on Twitter. "However, bc the Mayor refused to support it, MPD hasn’t been compelled to invest the needed resources. Now, this plan and no other plan has been put into action."

Cunningham wrote that he wants a "problem-oriented public safety" approach, led by public health professionals with experience in violence prevention. He said while police would have a role, they would not be "at the helm."