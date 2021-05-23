LIVE: Officials announce $30,000 reward fund for information on Minneapolis child shootings

Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Arradondo are announcing rewards for information leading to the arrest of the shooters -- up to $10,000 for each of three recent cases.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Arradondo and other Minneapolis leaders are announcing a $30,000 reward fund for information about three recent child shootings.

According to a Minneapolis Regional Chamber press release ahead of the announcement, the fund includes up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in each case.

The three recent shootings, all occurring in a period of just weeks, led to an outcry from family and community members calling for justice.

10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen were shot. Aniya Allen died from her injuries on Tuesday.

"I’m saying to you right now," Aniya Allen's grandfather, community activist K.G. Wilson, said last week. "I’m begging you. Turn yourself in. You killed a baby. If it was an accident, turn yourself in. Find it in your heart. You can’t be that heartless."

The other two children are still hospitalized and fighting for their lives.

"I know she feels it, I know she feels the love, I know she feels the prayers, I know she feels the strength," said Raishawn Smith, the father of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith. Police said she was shot in the head while playing with other children in a north Minneapolis yard.