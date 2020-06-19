Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota trending downward

The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, June 19th

MDH reports hospitlizations down as total cases surpass 32,000

Walz orders flags flown at half staff for COVID-19 victims

Department of Health, Department of Education release new guidelines

11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 362 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths across the state on Friday.

That brings the statewide totals to 32,031 cases and 1,361 deaths. Of those deaths, 1,077 happened in long-term care or assisted living.

The 362 new cases reported Friday are down from 387 cases reported Thursday.

Hospitalizations are slowly trending downward with 339 patients hospitalized as of Thursday and 168 of them in the ICU.

MDH reported that 14,216 tests were completed Thursday.

People ages 30-39 have the highest number of cases in the state with

6,483 and 10 deaths.

People ages 80-89 have the highest number of deaths with 465 out of

1,480 cases.

Thursday, June 18

4:30 p.m.

As he will do for the 19th of every month in 2020, Gov. Tim Walz instructed all flags across state and federal buildings to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset in memory of those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost dear friends and close family members in the fight against COVID-19. Each life taken has been a heartbreaking tragedy for our state. In these challenging times, we must work together to slow the spread of this pandemic," the governor said in a Thursday statement.

Businesses, individuals and other organizations across the state are also encouraged to do the same, in a show of support not only for those lost, but also the loved ones they've left behind.

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued new guidance Thursday for long-term care (LTC) facilities looking for safe ways to allow friends and family members to visit residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

For outdoor visits, MDH makes the following recommendations for long-term care residents:

Residents must wear a mask or face covering, as tolerated

Residents must not be currently positive for COVID-19 or in a quarantine or observation period

MDH also lists recommended visitor criteria for outdoor visits at a long-term care facility:

Visitors must wear a mask or face covering during the entire visit

Visitors must use an alcohol-based hand-rub when entering and exiting

Visitors must be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Visitors should not walk through the building to get to the outdoor visitation area

Visitors should sign-in and provide contact information

Physical contact is not recommended due to the risk of exposure, including hugging, kissing and holding hands

All visitors must maintain six feet of social distancing

The Minnesota Department of Education released a 100-page guide for public schools to prepare for three potential schooling scenarios in the upcoming academic year.

A final decision for the schooling scenario that will be used is expected to be made July 27.

The three scenarios outlined in the guide are: in-person learning, hybrid learning and distance only learning.

In-person learning for all students: Schools are urged to create as much space between students and teachers as feasible throughout the day, but will not be held strictly to the 6-feet distancing guidance during "primary instructional time in the classroom." This scenario will be implemented if COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize and/or improve.

Schools are urged to create as much space between students and teachers as feasible throughout the day, but will not be held strictly to the 6-feet distancing guidance during "primary instructional time in the classroom." This scenario will be implemented if COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize and/or improve. Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits: This type of learning will combine face-to-face and distance schooling. Schools and transportation will need to be limited to 50% maximum capacity. Social distancing of at least 6-feet would be implemented at all times. If distancing can't be achieved, the number of occupants will need to be reduced. Schools will need to implement contactless pickup/delivery of school materials and food. This scenario would be implemented if COVID-19 metrics worsen at the local, regional, or statewide level. This scenario will also be implemented within a school if they experience clusters of cases.

This type of learning will combine face-to-face and distance schooling. Schools and transportation will need to be limited to 50% maximum capacity. Social distancing of at least 6-feet would be implemented at all times. If distancing can't be achieved, the number of occupants will need to be reduced. Schools will need to implement contactless pickup/delivery of school materials and food. This scenario would be implemented if COVID-19 metrics worsen at the local, regional, or statewide level. This scenario will also be implemented within a school if they experience clusters of cases. Distance learning only: Distance learning includes online, but also other methods to ensure that all students are able to receive their education. MDE said they expect all schools to provide students with needed educational materials. This scenario may be implemented if local, regional, or statewide COVID-19 metrics worsen significantly enough to require the suspension of in-person learning.

MDE said in their guidance that it is possible that all three scenarios could be used in the 2020-21 school year.