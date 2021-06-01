Live updates: MDH reports 67 COVID-19 deaths, most in 2 weeks

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

MINNESOTA, USA — Wednesday, Jan. 5

Walz expected to announce looser dining restrictions today

MDH reports 67 COVID deaths, most in 2 weeks

EU agency approves Moderna vaccine

High school, youth sports practices resume

MN health care facilities prepare to administer second round of COVID-19 vaccines

UK first country to roll out Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

State health officials confirmed Wednesday that 67 COVID-19 deaths have been reported across Minnesota in the last day, the largest single-day total in two weeks.

The numbers shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) push total fatalities in the state to 5,528 since the start of the pandemic. Of those deaths 3,553, or 64%, are linked to a long-term care or assisted living setting.

MDH also recorded 2,346 new coronavirus cases, based on results from 23,880 tests (20,155 PCR, 3,725 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now recorded 427,587 COVID cases since the virus arrived in the state, with 15,631 of those cases involving antigen tests.

The new numbers come on a day the governor's office confirms indoor restaurant dining will be allowed to resume at 50% capacity (with an additional upper limit for large restaurants). Bars will be able to seat patrons as well, but only in parties of two at properly spaced tables. Patrons will be able to order at the bar, but then return to their tables.

Gov. Walz will announce the loosened restrictions at 2 p.m., then hold a media conference at 3 p.m. KARE 11 will carry both the announcement and the media conference on air and here on KARE11.com.

Hospitalization numbers continue to drop slowly, with 817 people being cared for on an inpatient basis across the state. MDH says 140 of those beds are in the ICU. In the Twin Cities metro, availability of non-ICU beds remains low, at just 3.3%. ICU beds are slightly better with a 7.3% availability. In total, 22,437 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic, with 4,722 of those patients requiring treatment in the ICU.

Health officials say 406,910 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Young adults ages 20 to 29 make up the largest group of COVID cases in the state, with 81,804 cases and nine deaths. Those 85 to 89 account for the largest grouping of deaths with 1,044 in just 5,639 cases.

When charting likely exposure, MDH says 90,455 cases involve community contact with no known source, while 83,546 involve community exposure to a known contact source. Travel accounts for 26,781 cases, while 152,338 cases involve a source that is unknown.

As of 11:30 a.m., data on county-by-county case numbers was not updated on the MDH website. Tuesday's numbers are below.

Hennepin and Ramsey Counties remain the busiest hubs of COVID activity, with 88,377 and 37,987 cases respectively. Cook County has the least COVID activity with 108 cases.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Tuesday reflect the cautious optimism expressed by health officials, that restrictions enacted by the state have both COVID-19 cases and deaths trending downward.

MDH says 1,612 new cases were reported in the past day, based on the results of 15,666 tests (14,553 PCR, 1,113 Antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive Antigen test is considered a probable case.

Testing volume was low again, likely due to carryover from the New Year's holiday. MDH says a total of 425,261 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic came to Minnesota. Of those positives, 15,225 were from Antigen tests.

An additional 18 people died from the virus in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing total fatalities to 5,461. MDH says 3,513 of those deaths, or 64% of them, are linked to long-term care of assisted living facilities.

Currently 842 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, with 155 of those patients requiring beds in the ICU. In the Twin Cities metro, availability of non-ICU beds remains very low at just 3.6%. ICU beds are slightly better with 63 beds available at metro hospitals (9.2%). Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic are now at 22,337, with 4,708 requiring treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 406,667 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Young adults make up the largest grouping of COVID cases with those ages 20 to 24 accounting for 43,066 cases, nearly 5,000 more than the next closest group (people ages 25 to 29). The largest group of fatalities involves people between 85 and 89, with 1,034 deaths in just 5,616 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity in the state, with 88,377 cases and 1,408 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 37,987 cases and 698 deaths, Dakota County with 31,134 cases and 285 deaths, and Anoka County with 29,635 cases and 335 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has seen the least COVID activity, with 108 cases and zero fatalities.

Monday, Jan. 4

2 p.m.

While new COVID-19 cases trended downwards for several days at the start of 2021, Monday's numbers suggest another uptick.

Minnesota health officials gave a live briefing on the state's COVID-19 situation, which you can listen to below.

Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said vaccine distribution numbers are promising, but it will take time for hospitals and other providers to administer them.

"We're getting there," Malcolm said. She said MDH expects the pace of distribution and administration to increase as the vaccination process continues.

She said Minnesota's COVID-19 situation has improved since the beginning of Gov. Walz's current dial-back period, but that some indicators still showed high risks of transmission in the state. She added that due to the possibility of holiday gatherings, cases could jump considerably in the next weeks.

"We can't let our guard down," she said.

She noted that Monday's case total includes about 650 cases from an earlier backlog. New cases, she said, remain stable but have increased slightly in the last week. Malcolm said due to holiday-related low testing volumes, MDH is seeing some "noise" that makes interpreting the data difficult.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said MDH is focused on "immunizing for impact" due to limited vaccine supplies in this stage of distribution -- making sure vaccines go to the populations where they will have the greatest effects, like health care workers and elderly skilled nursing patients.

"Minnesota is on track," she said, adding that Minnesota's vaccination patterns are similar to other states of similar sizes.

When asked about vaccine refusal rates, Ehresmann said MDH has no hard data. However, she said people who refuse vaccinations will have the opportunity to change their minds when subsequent doses are given.