Live updates: Hail-producing storms push across southern Minnesota

Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts over 45 miles per hour have been reported across southern portions of the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNESOTA, USA — A round of severe weather is pushing east through southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, although the main threat for severe weather is expected to arrive later this evening.

The KARE 11 weather team expects stronger thunderstorms to start developing in the far southern part of the state after 6 p.m. The window for seeing storms in the Twin Cities is between 7 and 11 p.m. In additional to lightning and thunder, rain totals could range anywhere between a half to three quarters of an inch.

The metro falls in the "Slight Risk" category, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe storm threat scale. The threat increases farther south. Large hail, wind gusts and tornadoes are all possible.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

3 p.m.

Hall-producing storms have been reported in several areas, including Northfield, Dundas and Cannon Falls.

PHOTOS: Hail-producing April storms 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

2:15 p.m.

Strong winds have tipped over nine semi trucks on I-35W northbound at mile marker 55, south of Faribault. A MnDOT traffic camera captured several semis on their side. KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker said an airport near Owatonna recorded a wind gust up to 48 MPH, and gusts hit about 45 MPH in Faribault around 2:15 p.m., however it's possible that wind gusts in the area were stronger as the storm moved through.

Just after 3 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol confirmed no injuries were reported from any of the nine semis that tipped.

More WeatherMinds from KARE 11