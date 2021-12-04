Second night of demonstrations follow Daunte Wright shooting, Brooklyn Center officer identified

Officials identified the officer as Kim Potter, who has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years.

MINNEAPOLIS — Demonstrations and unrest erupted in the Twin Cities area after a white police officer shot and killed a young Black man Sunday.

Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a Hennepin County city next to Minneapolis. The city's police chief claimed the shooting was accidental, saying the officer meant to use her Taser instead of her gun. Officials said Potter is on administrative leave.

Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota Counties are under curfew until 6 a.m.

BCA identifies officer as Kim Potter

Curfew in effect for Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota Counties; exceptions for essential work, religious services

Demonstration outside Brooklyn Center Police Department building continued hours into curfew, resulting in around 40 arrests

Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey "relieved of duties" after press conference comments

Brooklyn Center mayor now authority over city's PD after City Council vote

Officials: Expect larger-than-usual law enforcement presence in metro area

Biden calls for "peace and calm"

Wright family creates GoFundme for burial expenses, care of son

Law enforcement officials call shooting "accidental"

Tuesday

2 a.m.

Officials with Operation Safety Net held a press conference early Tuesday morning to update the media and the public on their Monday activities.

Colonel Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol spoke about the protest held at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. He said that around 40 arrests were made, some citations were issued and some people were booked into jail for things ranging from curfew violations to rioting. He said more accurate numbers on arrests and charges will be available on Tuesday morning.

Langer also said that a few officers received minor injuries after being hit with debris thrown by protestors, and that he was unaware of any protestors being injured.

There was some looting reported in the Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis areas, but Langer called it “limited and sporadic in nature.”

Amelia Huffman, Deputy Chief of Professional Standards with the Minneapolis Police Department also spoke at the press conference, and reported that there had been five reports of burglaries at businesses in Minneapolis.

A liquor store, 2200 W Broadway

The Target Express, 1300 W Lake

A tobacco Store, 46th and Nicolette

Auto Zone, 26th and Central

A shoe store, 43rd and Nicolette

Huffman also reported several arrests in Minneapolis overnight, including four burglary arrests, two arrests after Minneapolis officers heard shots fired, pursued suspects and recovered a firearm, six arrests for curfew violations, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Sheriff David Hutchinson with Hennepin County answered questions from reporters after the press conference. When asked about the damage to the Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center, he said the extent was unknown, but believed to be "significant."

It is unknown as of Monday morning if a curfew will be in place on Tuesday night.

Here’s what the Dollar Tree looks like near Brooklyn Center PD. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ENTfy7iWMQ — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) April 13, 2021

Monday

11 p.m.

A demonstration outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department is winding down.

Video of the area shows a line of law enforcement and vehicles, and crews in the area reported that the situation is calmer.

A curfew is still in effect until 6 a.m. for Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota Counties.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who earlier spoke to demonstrators, wrote on Twitter that the city is "calm."

"Earlier this evening I had the opportunity to go talk to these peaceful protesters," he wrote. "I assured them we are working collaboratively with all involved agencies & will get to the bottom of this. Our city is calm now, thank you all who came out to peacefully protest then went home."

9:45 p.m.

After hours of clashes between law enforcement and crowds outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building, the city's mayor and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison addressed demonstrators.

You can watch live video of the demonstration here. The crowd is considerably smaller than earlier in the night.

In video from KARE 11's Heidi Wigdahl, Mayor Mike Elliott could be heard starting with "I know y'all are angry, I'm angry too."

"We are going to get to the bottom of this, we are going to make sure that there's justice, that there's officers held accountable," Elliott said, adding that he will do everything in his power to do so.

Elliott asked the crowd to stay "a good distance" from officers while they made their points heard.

Ellison spoke after Elliot, reminding demonstrators that he is currently prosecuting former MPD officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd's death. He promised that Wright's death will not be "swept under the rug."

He told the crowd that he didn't want anyone to be hurt, asking them to demonstrate while keeping back from law enforcement.

More looting has been reported in the area, including a Brooklyn Center Dollar Tree store. The store can be seen on live video with broken windows and graffiti.

8:45 p.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright as Kim Potter.

According to a release from the BCA, Potter has been with the department for 26 years. She is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA investigation is still ongoing, and officials did not release any further information about Potter.

A demonstration still continues outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building. A fourth dispersal order has been issued, and tear gas rounds could be seen going off in KARE 11's live video.

8:25 p.m.

Law enforcement has issued a third dispersal order to a crowd outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. In KARE 11's live video of the demonstration, police can be heard making the order via loudspeaker or megaphone. Members of the crowd could be heard yelling in response.

8:15 p.m.

A demonstration outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department has escalated, police said.

In a statement via Twitter, law enforcement officials said people in the crowd were throwing objects and shining lasers at officers' eyes. They said law enforcement has issued a second dispersal order for the area.

You can watch the demonstration live below.

7:45 p.m.

Almost an hour into curfew, a demonstration has grown outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building and officials have issued dispersal orders.

Law enforcement leaders with the state's Operation Safety Net announced the orders via Twitter, telling demonstrators to clear the area around the building and on Humboldt Avenue.

"Go home or you will be arrested," they wrote. "Curfew violation is a misdemeanor."

Video captured by KARE 11's Heidi Wigdahl shows law enforcement clashing with demonstrators.

7 p.m.

A curfew for Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota Counties is now in effect until 6 a.m.

While some gatherings ended before curfew, a small demonstration outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building continued. You can watch it here.

A vigil held for Wright wound down before the curfew began. Participants huddled under umbrellas and tents, and speakers prayed for peace as well as continuing conviction and support.

You can watch the full vigil below.

While announcing the curfew, Gov. Tim Walz spoke of the emotion surrounding Wright's death, but warned listeners not to cause damage.

"For those who choose to go out and... exploit these tragedies for destruction or personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in history in coordination will be prepared," Walz said. "You will be arrested, you will be charged, and there will be consequences."

6 p.m.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said on Twitter that City Manager Curt Boganey has been "relieved of his duties." The decision is effective immediately.

Elliott did not reveal the exact reason for Boganey's dismissal, but the decision follows a Monday press conference where Boganey spoke on whether the officer who shot and killed Wright will be fired. He said the officer will receive due process.

A reporter then asked Boganey if he believes an officer whose mistake cost a resident's life should be fired, and asked what message the city of Brooklyn Center is sending to the rest of the world about the value of Black life

"I understand and appreciate the comment that you made and why you said it, but if I were to answer that question I would be contradicting what I said a moment ago, which is to say that all employees are entitled to due process, and after that due process discipline will be determined," Boganey answered. "If I were to say anything else I would actually be contradicting the idea of due process."

Some activists called Monday for the firing of Boganey and Brooklyn Center's police chief along with the officer.

Elliott said Brooklyn Center's deputy city manager will take over Boganey's duties.

Earlier, Elliott announced that he is now the commanding authority over the Brooklyn Center Police Department after a 3-2 City Council vote.

Also early Monday evening, Hennepin County’s medical examiner released its report on Wright's death. The medical examiner said Wright died Sunday at 2:18 p.m. of a gunshot wound to the chest. The office declared his manner of death a homicide, but clarified that it’s not a legal determination of culpability or intent.

5 p.m.

Demonstrations and mourning continue a day after a Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

A crowd assembled again outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building, holding signs and chanting Wright’s name.

Several vigils for Wright, some moved forward due to the 7 p.m. curfew that was announced this afternoon, are also happening around the metro.

KARE 11 spoke to activist Deborah Watts, a relative of Emmett Till. She said she was thinking of Wright’s mother and the pain she must be feeling.

“I just think about his mother & what’s she’s feeling right now, the hopelessness.”

Deborah Watts is the cousin of @EmmettTill Her family is still fighting for justice for Till, brutally murdered back in 1955 & standing in solidarity with others experiencing loss. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/DcSJZ8Nmp8 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said via Twitter that he now has command authority over the city’s police department. He said it was decided through a 3-2 City Council vote.

“At such a tough time, this will streamline things and establish a chain of command and leadership,” he wrote.

Dakota County announced it has been added to Gov. Walz's curfew for the Twin Cities metro. It runs from 7 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

3 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency, with a curfew in Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties.

The curfew runs from 7 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Walz said exceptions will be made for credentialed members of the press as well as essential workers going to and from work.

In the same press conference, Twin Cities law enforcement officials said to expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said he didn't know whether police would make arrests for curfew violations. Asked separately if officers are planning to make arrests while enforcing the curfew, St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders told KARE 11 that officers will "use discretion to keep the city safe."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spoke about the emotional impact of the shooting to the metro's Black residents, especially while former MPD officer Derek Chauvin is being tried for murder in George Floyd's death. Each mayor also urged community members to remain peaceful.

After the curfew announcement, several religious organizations moved vigils for Wright to late afternoon and early evening.

Asked why this curfew is earlier than past curfews in the metro, Harrington said curfew enforcement works better when the start time is before dark.

During his own press conference, President Joe Biden called for "a full-blown investigation," as well as "peace and calm" in the wake of the shooting.

The same afternoon, the Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Timberwolves announced they would postpone their Monday home games.

Wright's aunt, Kelly Bryant, announced a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral and burial, as well as for his son. By Monday afternoon, it had exceeded its goal of $15,000 by several tens of thousands.

2 p.m.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon released body camera footage of the fatal shooting. Gannon said he believes the officer who shot Wright meant to fire a Taser, not her handgun. In the footage, she can be heard repeating the word "taser" before firing the gun.

Gannon also confirmed that the officer is on administrative leave.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department sent out a press release about the shooting. You can read full details here, along with other information about Sunday's events.

In summary, officials said police were trying to take Wright into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the stop, Wright got back into his car, and one of the officers fired their gun and struck the victim, according to law enforcement.

In summary, Gannon said officers conducted a traffic stop before 2 p.m. Sunday due to expired tags. He said police also "noted" an air freshener hanging from the car's rearview mirror. During the stop, officers got Wright's ID and discovered an outstanding warrant. They then tried to take him into custody. At some point Wright got back into his car, and one of the officers fired her gun and struck him.

According to a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the car then traveled "several blocks" before colliding with another vehicle.

A group of community leaders held a press conference immediately after the police briefing, calling for Gannon and the officer who shot Wright to be fired.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he'll be representing Wright's family.

"Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us - not just the whitest among us," said Crump, who has also represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Wright's family members said he had a young son. He is also survived by his girlfriend, who family members said is the woman who was in the car with him. She is in the hospital with injuries related to the crash.

You can read the full account of Wright's mother, Katie, in this Twitter thread by KARE 11's Chris Hrapsky. She was on the phone with her son during the stop.

Sunday, April 11

As news of the shooting spread, a large group of community members gathered near the scene. Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators began blocking Humboldt Avenue just south of the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters.

Crews on scene reported that multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd. Crews also reported looting in Brooklyn Center, with some spreading to Lake Street in Minneapolis.

DEVELOPING: Activists now blocking Humboldt Avenue just North of the Junction with Highway 100. This is just South of Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/xbLYxHCQsg — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 12, 2021

UPDATE: Looting has now spread to parts of Minneapolis. This cell phone store on East Lake Street, near Lyndale was hit. The front door apparently smashed by a rock. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/Ik9jzVaPQz — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 12, 2021