Live your best fall life at some of these metro-area attractions

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On what's expected to be a picture-perfect fall weekend weather-wise, there's no shortage of things to do to kick off spooky season.

Cottage Grove Halloween display

You can start with a fang-tastic Halloween display at a home in Cottage Grove, offering a fright from 6 to 8:30 every night in October — and all for a good cause.

The display is located at 9489 69th St. S., Cottage Grove, 55016.

The home's owner, Ryan Scott says all guests who visit will have the opportunity to scan a QR code on-site, donating directly to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

If you can't make it to Cottage Grove, Ryan has set up an account through St. Jude's where donations can be made.

Watertown's LuceLine Orchard

Now, if scary tricks aren't your thing, how 'bout a sweet treat out in Watertown at the LuceLine Orchard where there's something for everyone?

Get lost in a corn maze or pick your way through rows of Honeycrisp and Sweet Tango apples, just to name a few.

Not close enough to Watertown? Click here for a list of local apple orchards.

Sever's Festivals in Shakopee

You can also head to the south metro for a visit to Sever's in Shakopee, which was voted Minnesota's Best Festival in a recent Star Tribune poll.

Fall colors

With much of the state at or nearing peak fall foliage, don't miss the opportunity to take a trip to a state park, like Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, where the colors will have you falling for picture-perfect moments all season long!

Happy fall, y'all!

