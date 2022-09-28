Lizzo plays James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute on stage in D.C.

The Emmy and three-time Grammy winner thanked the Library of Congress for "preserving our history and making history freaking cool" after playing the heirloom.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Music superstar Lizzo is no stranger to making headlines and making history.

So it's no surprise that she's added another milestone to the history books during her 2022 "Special" tour.

Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., the three-time Grammy and Emmy winner paused her show to play a 200-year-old crystal flute owned by the Library of Congress.

Lizzo posted video of the moment on Instagram, writing, "YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO."

She shared a second clip of the now-viral moment, adding "YEAH IM DOUBLE POSTING BUT IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT."

After playing a few notes on the flute, which was made in 1813 for President James Madison, Lizzo returned the heirloom to a Library of Congress representative before heading back to the mic.

Visibly elated, Lizzo exclaimed, "We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool. History is freaking cool you guys."

According to the Library of Congress, the flute was made for Madison by Claude Laurent of Paris, one of 20 Laurent glass flutes in the Library’s Dayton C. Miller Collection.

Madison’s flute was made specifically for him in honor of his second inauguration, and its silver joint is engraved with Madison’s name, title and the year the flute was made.

On Oct. 11, Lizzo will bring her "Special" tour to St. Paul and Xcel Energy Center. Tickets are still available for the show, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Click here for additional tour dates.

Watch more local news: