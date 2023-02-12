x
Lizzo thanks Minnesota after snowplow naming

"Of all the awards I've received, this, by far is the highest honor" the Grammy winning singer said.
Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Lizzo gives a keynote at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

MINNESOTA, USA — Grammy award winner Lizzo says having a Minnesotan snowplow named after her is the highest honor she's ever been given. 

The singer posted a video on Twitter celebrating the announcement.


Following a gasp, Lizzo says "I just heard that I have won the "Name A Snowplow" competition in Minnesota,"

"Of all the awards I've received, this, by far is the highest honor" the singer said.

The snowplow named after her, "Blizzo", was one of eight newly named snowplows servicing the state. 

MnDot received thousands of submissions and ended up selecting just eight winners.

