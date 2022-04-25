Coming home: Lizzo to play Xcel Energy Center Oct. 11

While she was born in Detroit, the self-professed "band geek" got a foothold on her now-skyrocketing music career when she moved to Minneapolis in 2010.

There is no denying it. The one-time high school band flute player who morphed into a multi-genre music star named Lizzo is BIG Time.

Fresh off her appearance as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Lizzo is embarking on a major arena tour that includes a stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center Oct. 11.

Tickets for "The Special Tour" go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 29 via the Ticketmaster website. At this point prices are not available. American Express card members and those who pre-save Lizzo's new album "Special" can receive early access to buy tickets.

Lizzo is a Grammy-winning recording artist and performer, television personality (Amazon's "Watch Out for The Big Grrrls") and now fashion entrepreneur following her partnership with Yitty. The line is based on the principals of "self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear."

While born in Detroit, Minneapolis and the Twin Cities lay claim to the legend of Lizzo as she moved her in 2010. She broke into the business as part of a three-person collective called "The Chalice" before venturing out on her own.

Crowned 2019’s “Entertainer of the Year” by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has graced the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and more.

"Lizzo just has that energy, where you knew something was going to happen with her but you didn't know what it was going to be," Jade Tittle, host of 89.3 The Current, told KARE 11 in 2019. "But she has this charisma. When you're watching it you can't be helped but be drawn to her."