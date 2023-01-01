Local business owners rally to support Eli Hart on what would have been his 7th birthday

At Carbone's Pizza in Mound, the loss of Eli Hart is still felt by many.



"A number of our servers were touched when they found out what happened because they remember Eli coming in here with his dad,” owner Matt Willette says.



That connection is why Willette felt a strong need to help the family in any way he could.



"It was definitely an absolute yes,” Willette says.



"We thought it would be a really great opportunity for the community to come together."



Organizers with the family's nonprofit met at Carbone's Thursday morning to go over design ideas for the playground.



They're hoping to have renderings soon.



But they say the playground will definitely include monkey bars, Eli's favorite, and it should cost somewhere around $200,000.



Tana Denarvaez at Ooh La La Boutique says building a new playground is a fitting way to honor Eli's memory.