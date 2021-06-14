Local initiative hopes to revive Uptown Minneapolis community as some businesses announce closures

“True North Collaborative is a partnership of local Minnesota businesses looking to push the boundaries around retail,” said Michaella Holden.

The Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis has been in the spotlight recently, after regular protests following the death of a 32-year-old Winston Smith at the hands of law enforcement and some businesses closing their doors for good.

But the founders of one organization are hoping to bring life back to this hard-hit community.

“True North Collaborative is a partnership of local Minnesota businesses looking to push the boundaries around retail,” says Michaella Holden, Co-founder of True North Collaborative.

Holden says the idea first started in 2018. “We were connected to the building management at Seven Points, they were offering opportunities for small businesses to take on small term leases,” Holden said.

The pandemic forced Holden and Vasiliki Papanikolopoulos to hold off on the new opportunity, but this year, “we decided to approach Seven Points again, and we adjusted our business plan to fit spaces in their building,” Holden said.

The space now includes a small business resident café and studio space to host pop-up events and classes.

“What Michaella and I connected on was an ability to create a brick and mortar space where we can have conversations about shopping local, and connect small business spaces,” said Vasiliki Papanikolopoulos, founder of Coimatan.

Just this week, the Owner and founder of JUUT salon announced the salon was permanently closing after being open for more than three decades in the Uptown community.

Earlier this month, the iconic Uptown Theatre closed for good after Landmark Theaters, which operated the space since 1978, was evicted due to unpaid back rent.

But as one door closes, Holden and Papanikolopoulos are hoping to propel the community forward, while providing economic justice.

“The particular aspect of what happened last summer, is a testament to the people who live in community and believe in community and we believe in uptown and we believe that there are better things to come,” Holden said.