Local organization raises awareness about violence against women following 19-year-old's homicide

This comes days after Yadhira Romero Martinez was found dead inside a Minneapolis home.

MINNEAPOLIS — Family and friends remembered 19-year-old Yadhira Romero Martinez, describing her as gentle and kind at a vigil over the weekend.

Martinez - who lived in Bloomington - was found dead last Friday inside a Minneapolis home.

"Every time I see these articles about women being killed, it's tragic," says Cheryl Thomas, Executive Director for Global Rights for Women.

The organization is working to end systemic violence against women across the country. For Thomas - Martinez's story is one of many across the world.

"Femicide, we describe it as the murder of women because they are women," says Thomas. "It's gender based violence on women because they are women."

According to Minneapolis police, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Ohio after the Hennepin County Attorney's Office issued an emergency arrest warrant in connection with Martinez's death.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody where he is still awaiting extradition to Minnesota - where he is expected to face charges.

While the details surrounding Martinez's murder are still unclear, Thomas says violence against women is a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

"I think that the violence continues because it's not addressed, the message is not sent," says Thomas. "That this is something that our communities will not tolerate."

A march is planned in honor of Martinez this Thursday at 5 p.m. at Mercado Central on Lake Street.

Organizers are asking the public to wear purple and bring candles.

Here is a GoFundMe page, created by friends and family.