Local police report nationwide 911 outage

MINNEAPOLIS — Several police departments across the state are reporting a 911 outage Monday evening.

"The 911 lines are not operational nationwide," said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder. "This is for phone calls or text messaging."

Elder added that anyone in need of emergency assistance, to call 612-348-2345.

The Minnetonka Police Department tweeted a similar message, "911 is experiencing nationwide technical difficulties. #Minnetonka and Hennepin County residents should call 952-258-5321 for emergency assistance. Stay tuned for updates."

