Local Ukrainian community reacts to looming crisis overseas

Pentagon officials say Russian military action in Ukraine could happen any day now, with little to no warning.



"So, this is a quite worrisome development," said Tara Rafa, who has family in the Ukraine.



Taras Rafa moved to the United States from Ukraine 17 years ago, but still has family and friends who live there.



"My siblings live in Ukraine, my mother and they are, as well as we are, they are following all of the latest developments," he said. "They are in the uncertain situation - what will come next - and they are trying to be prepared, but it's unrealistic."



Rafa recalls when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and says the "threat of war" is always a concern.



"For Ukraine, it's not very shocking news," he said. "Ukraine is in a state of war, which is very slow blowing war in the eastern side of Ukraine with Russia for the last eight years, so it's not like we are caught in surprise, but just a surprise on how it's developing."



A Level 4 travel advisory to Ukraine was recently issued due to increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19.



The U.S. has since moved some of its forces out of Ukraine, and says officials are working to deescalate the crisis.



"We are actively working to reach a diplomatic solution," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary.



As the world watches, Rafa is praying for peace for his country and family back home.



"They still go to work every day; listen to the news as much as you can and they are trying to get ready to build up some plans," he said.