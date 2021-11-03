Local women in automotive industry win national award

The video won a contest for the National Automobile Dealers Association to amplify women's voices in the industry.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's no secret that the auto industry is still male dominant, but there are plenty of women in the business, and some of them right here in Minnesota, just won an award for their work.

"I don't really want it to be a shock that women can be good, and women can be successful in something like this,” says Lisa Thornton, Director of HR and training at Morrie’s Automotive Group.

Thornton is the woman behind the camera, and behind the idea for a video that won the Women Driving Auto Retail contest. It's part of an initiative by the National Automobile Dealers Association to amplify the voices of women in the industry.

“My goal would be that 20 years down the road there isn't even a contest like this, because it's not that unique, and it's not that different for women to be working in the car business,” she says.

The video focused on the incredibly hard year that 2020 was, and the women who helped get through it. But it also showed that opportunities exist at all levels in the automotive industry for women.