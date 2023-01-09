Police: Lockdown lifted after gun fired inside Southdale Mall

Edina Police said the lone person suspected of firing the gun fled from the mall and got into a vehicle that was waiting outside the building.

EDINA, Minn. — Half of the Southdale Mall in Edina went on lockdown for about 45 minutes on Monday after a firearm went off inside the building around noon.

Edina officials initially said investigators believed the shots were from an "accidental discharge," though at a press conference Monday afternoon Chief Todd Milburn said police are currently "working through those details."

According to Milburn, a uniformed Edina officer was inside the mall at the time the gunshot went off and responded to the area, near the Hennepin County Service Center.

Investigators determined that one person was involved and that the handgun was fired into the ground. Milburn added that the lone person suspected of firing the gun fled from the mall and got into a vehicle that was waiting outside the building.

Following the shooting, police found a blood trail but no other victims or suspects. Edina Police believe the person who fired the gun was "injured slightly" but don't know the extent of those injuries.

The mall lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Metro Transit posted that multiple bus stops were closed due to "police activity." Impacted routes include 6, 498, 515, 537, 538, 578 and 600.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority said the Southdale LINK (Route 498) will temporarily start and end on 65th Street next to Southdale Medical Center instead of at the Southdale Shopping Center, due to the ongoing police presence.

