Logging machine falls through ice, operator saved by co-workers

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — Co-workers were able to save a man after the logging machine he was operating broke through some ice at a remote site in northern Minnesota over the weekend.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call about 2 p.m. Saturday reporting a piece of logging equipment had fallen through ice on a swamp in Lake Hattie Township, was completely submerged, and that a man was trapped inside the cab.

That man, 45-year-old Roy Davis of Barnwell, SC, was unable to get out of the cab because mud and ice blocked his way. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene to discover that one of Davis' co-workers had used an excavator to dig around the machine to free him, and others pulled him to safety.

Davis was taken by snowmobile to an ambulance, and then flown to Essentia Hospital in Fargo where he was treated for hypothermia.

