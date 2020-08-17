Long Lake Fire Department responds to boat fire on Lake Minnetonka

The fire department used the post to remind boaters that even though they are on water, fire can spread fast.

LONG LAKE, Minn. — The Long Lake Fire Department responded to a boat fire on Lake Minnetonka near Smith's Bay on Sunday evening, according to their Facebook page.

Three people were on the boat and they all managed to get off of it before it went up in flames, officials said.

The boat is a total loss.

