Longtime KSTP meteorologist Dave Dahl to retire at end of the year

MINNEAPOLIS — Dave Dahl, who has been doing weather in the Twin Cities area since the late 70s, will be retiring at the end of the year, according to KSTP reporter and colleague Tom Hauser.

In a tweet, Hauser announced that Dahl will be retiring at the end of 2020, putting a cap on a 43-year run of local forecasts.

BREAKING: Say it ain’t so!!! 5 Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Dave Dahl is retiring at the end of 2020. The man has barely aged since we started working together 28 years ago. Happy trails, Dave. Truly been an honor to work with someone I watched when I was in high school 😎 pic.twitter.com/Z8PqEICf8m — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) October 29, 2020

“I feel very blessed that the ownership of KSTP, the Hubbard family, gave a kid right out of college a chance over 43 years ago. It’s been a dream job doing what I love in the state where I grew up,” said Dahl in a press release from the station. “It’s been an honor delivering the forecast to the people of Minnesota and Wisconsin each day, whether it was beautiful, or stormy, I’m grateful I was given the opportunity and cannot thank you enough!”

According to the release, Dahl, a Minnesota native, has been at KSTP since July of 1977. He attended the University of Minnesota and got his meteorology degree from Florida State University.

Great guy, great meteorologist great tennis player...he always beat me by the way! Congrats to you Mr. Dahl! https://t.co/K7OC57QfQt — Belinda Jensen (@BelindaKARE11) October 29, 2020

“Dave has obviously been a really important member of our 5 Eyewitness News team over the last 43 years. In reality, Dave has also played a vital role in serving our entire community,” said Rob Hubbard, President of Hubbard Television in a release. “Nobody in our state has done so much to help Minnesotans. Whether planning a picnic or knowing when to take cover, Dave has positively impacted all of our lives.”