Longtime Lake Street business closing doors after more than a century

Schatzlein Saddle Shop has called Lake Street home for 115 years.

MINNEAPOLIS — "My grandfather started it in 1907, he came across from Germany in the late 1890's," Owner Janet Schatzlein said.

Schatzlein Saddle Shop has called Lake Street home for 115 years. The walls still hold the family's history and the neighborhoods.

"Their were bridal paths around Lake of Isles and riding academies on 28th and 29th, Emerson and Fremont, he did a lot of leather work," she said.

Her father later moved the business to its current location in 1968. But after decades of selling their signature western apparel: hats, boots and saddles, the business announced they were closing their doors.

"I called right away and asked her to set a few things aside for me and of course she did it right away," said long-time customer, June Hilgers. "They're so homey and personable."

With people coming in from near and far for closing sales and to say their goodbyes.

"It's like they want to grab the last of an era with us," Schatzlein said. "We have people that are bringing their great grandkids in."

Schatzlein says the family is looking forward to retirement and leaving behind memories for all who walked through these doors.

The business says there is no exact date of closing yet, but they're hoping to make an announcement in the next few weeks.

