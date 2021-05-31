Dive crews search for man struggling to swim in Loring Park pond

Minneapolis fire crews reported to the park Sunday evening after a man jumped into the pond.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews were in Loring Park Sunday night, working to save a man from drowning after he was seen struggling to swim in the pond.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called around 8:25 p.m. Sunday to help a man who had entered the Loring Park pond and was struggling to swim.

There isn't a boat launch at the pond, which meant the fire crews were unable to put their boats in the water and needed another solution to rescue the drowning man.

Crews put on their gumby suits, according to the press release, and went into the water with floatation devices. They also used rapid deployment inflatable crafts in the efforts to help the man.

Robin Smothers, the spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Board, confirmed crews were able to get within five feet of the nude man before he disappeared underwater and didn't resurface.

Officials reached out to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s dive team, and they arrived to take over rescue operations. Minneapolis fire crews were cleared from the scene.

DEVELOPING: @HennepinSheriff along with @MinneapolisFire on scene of a water rescue at Loring Park. Awaiting further information. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/i57i0x1pxe — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) May 31, 2021

As of Sunday night, Smothers said the rescue had shifted to a recovery operation.