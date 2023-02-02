Lottery for city trees program opens in Minneapolis

Since 2006, the City Trees Program through the Minneapolis Health Department, has provided more than 20,000 trees for residents to plant on private properties.

MINNEAPOLIS — While it may not be spring, it's never too early to get a head start on planting season and the city of Minneapolis wants to help.

"This is a program to increase tree canopy on private property," said Sydney Schaaf, City Trees Program manager with the Minneapolis Health Department.

"The trees are low cost, they're $30, typically they would go for about $150 if you were to buy them at the stores," said Schaaf.

A small price, for an opportunity that's grown in interest every year so much so, Schaaf says this year they're moving to a lottery system.

"We've had over a thousand people enter the lottery just within the first day so far," said Schaaf.

"By doing a lottery we are hoping to reach more people, especially in the Minneapolis green zones which are environmental justice areas in the city that we know have higher levels of pollution, have high population of low income people, high population of people of color and so we really want to get the trees in those areas that we know already have the least amount of trees," explained Schaaf.

The partnership with the non-profit organization Tree Trust explained its mission.

"To transform lives and landscapes," said Megan Christal, a Program Coordinator with Tree Trust.

Those selected will choose from over 30 species of trees.

"Flowering, fruit, medium sized and large shade trees available," said Christal.

"It's just nice to see everyone's kind of engaging with it and I'm excited to see how it grows," she added.

Every year the city allocates $250,000 from the city's budget to fund the tree program.

Registration for the lottery is open until March 31.

