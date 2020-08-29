'We're resilient': Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis recovers after latest bout with unrest

Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis is showing resilience in the wake of just their latest brush with vandalism following recent looting and unrest

MINNEAPOLIS — The episodes of unrest that have gripped the Twin Cities in the last several months have taken a personal toll on many businesses in the metro community.

Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis is showing resilience in the wake of their latest brush with vandalism following looting and unrest Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The unrest spawned after false social media rumors led some people to believe a homicide suspect had been shot by Minneapolis police, when the man actually took his own life.

Yoom Nguyen's family owns the restaurant. This year alone, he says the establishment has suffered three bouts with unrest.

The unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd, he says, was "the big one."

Back then they had four windows broken in, requiring them to board everything back up.

"We're very resilient. My mom and dad are very resilient. We come from a war torn country... rebuilding and putting things back together again is nothing new to them."

"But, they keep coming..." says Yoom's mother. "I can't believe it. So very very sad."

While KARE 11 stopped by to interview the Nguyen's, members of the community showed up in a display of support.

One woman even wanted to do what she could to reimburse the family after the vandalism.

"75 percent of our customers are like that," Yoom says. "First-name basis, we know each other."

"They love my family here a lot," says Yoom's mother. "And, I love them so much too. When I see a customer, it's exactly like my family."

As of Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it has charged 16 individuals so far with second-degree and third-degree burglary involved in looting that occurred Wednesday night into Thursday morning.