Love, marriage and Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday, a Minneapolis couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary and as any married couple knows, there can be a lot of bumps in the road.
So Delaneo and Takeysha Tillman decided to celebrate by hitting that road together.
"A lot of people didn't think we'd make it because we were so young," said Delaneo. "I pretty much raised him, you know," said Takeysha laughing.
The pair have marked many firsts together and now can add becoming bus operators to the list.
The two are nearly finished with their training at Metro Transit, pushing one another to complete the eight-week long program and earn their commercial drivers license.
"We thought this would be a good way to reset, kind of have some set time to be with one another," said Delaneo, who coaches his wife with technical advice. Takeysha is more of a calming presence - not just for Delaneo, but for the many passengers they'll eventually pick up.
"When you enter those doors, you're in Keysha's world and in Keysha's world we're going to be positive, happy and loving," said Takeysha. "I'm here to give that."
The couple is also accomplished entrepreneurs, parents and self-professed go-getters who after all this time, still work well together. Their secret to success is rooted in teamwork, friendship and even more firsts.
"When you start at ground zero with somebody that you learn to trust, it's kind of hard not to do your first things in life," said Delaneo. "Including this interview," he said laughing.
The two plan to celebrate their anniversary later this spring and are taking a well-deserved trip to the Bahamas.
