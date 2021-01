Quincy Domingo Schaffer, 21, was last seen at the Lower Sioux Indian Community on Jan. 26, wearing white jogger pants and a white and black sweatshirt.

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — The Lower Sioux Police Department is seeking help finding Quincy Domingo Schaffer, who has been missing since Jan. 26.

Schaffer was last seen on the Lower Sioux Indian Community, wearing white jogger pants with a white and black sweatshirt.

Schaffer, 21, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.