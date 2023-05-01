Lucky in Luck: $15 million lottery winner named

Since selling the winning ticket, Wayne's Food Plus has seen a spike in sales from lottery players hoping to find some luck of their own.

“Dreams really do come true,” said Mark Cunningham, the man who purchased the $15.1 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin.

Cunningham, revealed Wednesday as the winner of last week's massive Megabucks jackpot, is a regular player of the Wisconsin lottery and said the multi-million dollar payday wasn’t the only luck he had on Jan. 4.

“I actually won $15.1 million and two dollars. I also had a $2 winning ticket for the same drawing,” he said in a release.

Cunningham wasn’t the only one who benefited from a little luck after the recent drawing. The store he purchased the ticket from, Wayne’s Food Plus, received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Since selling the ticket, the shop has seen a spike in sales from lottery players hoping to find some luck of their own.

“Lots of phone calls,” said Paul Wondra, manager of Wayne’s in a release, “I was told by the lottery people that, now you’re going to be that mecca. You sold a big ticket. You’re going to be the place to go. So far, it’s holding true.”

