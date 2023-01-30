Luke Bryan coming to Xcel Energy Center in 2023

The artist will play the Twin Cities Oct. 14 as part of his "Country on Tour" tour.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Country superstar and 5-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is coming to the Twin Cities this fall.

Bryan will play Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 14 as part of his 36-city "Country on Tour" tour, according to a Monday press release.

Throughout the tour, Bryan will be joined by multiple special guests, including Alana Springsteen, Chayce Beckham and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale for the general public Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Presales for fan club members run from Jan, 31 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 2 at 5.pm. Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb 2 at 10 p.m. You can visit the Citi Entertainment program website for more information.

The tour name is based on his recent single "Country On," the 30th number-one hit of Bryan's career. He has been voted Entertainer of the Year five times by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association.

