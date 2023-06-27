Lunds & Byerlys, union workers reach tentative agreement to avert strike

Members of UFCW Local 663 were set to walk off the job Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weekend before the big Independence Day holiday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Union workers have hammered out a tentative contract agreement with Lunds & Byerlys, averting a three-day strike that could have significantly impacted the upscale grocery chain.

Representatives for UFCW Local 663 said the deal, reached late Monday night, provides significant raises for both full-time and part-time positions by the fall of 2024 and secures worker-driven healthcare, which was a major sticking point.

“We won a lot of the raises and benefits that we’re fighting for,” said Sarah Dike [pronounced D.K], cheese specialist at the Maple Grove Lunds & Byerlys. “I look forward to talking more with my coworkers at the informational meetings we are holding so that we all understand what we will vote on later this week. ”

The union bargaining committee will now organize informational meetings for members to review the tentative agreement before a scheduled ratification vote on Saturday, July 1.

Approximately 2,500 union employees for Lunds & Byerlys had been working without a contract since March 7, and on Monday morning announced a three-day strike based on allegations of unfair labor practices. The work stoppage was set for June 29, 30 and July 1, the weekend many use to shop before the July 4 holiday.

“Our members kept Minnesotans fed during the pandemic, even in the most uncertain of times," said UFCW Local 663 President Rena Wong. "They took the strength and courage they used during those times and stood united to win contracts for their coworkers that reward the sacrifices they made, and sets them up to build even better lives in the future.”

KARE 11 has reached out to Lunds & Byerlys for a statement on the tentative contract agreement.

Last fall UFCW local 663 colleagues with Cub Foods corporately-owned stores used a planned three-day strike the weekend before Thanksgiving to add urgency to stalled contract negotiations. Those workers voted in favor of a two-year deal that bumps pay between $2.50 and $3.50 per hour, pushes 300 people currently classified as retail specialists into full-time positions as "classified assistants," and establishes what the union called a "landmark" safety committee.

