Lunds & Byerlys workers ratify new contract

MINNEAPOLIS — Grocery workers at Lunds & Byerlys voted to ratify a contract with their employer on Saturday.

The voting occurred at 10 separate store locations around the western metro and was counted and tallied by members of the UFCW Local 663 after polls closed, according to a release from the union.

Union members will see average raises of $3.00 to $4.00 an hour by spring of 2024, according to the statement.

“Our members kept Minnesotans fed during the pandemic, even in the most uncertain of times," said UFCW Local 663 President Rena Wong, in a statement. "They took the strength and courage they used during those times and stood united to win contracts for their coworkers that reward the sacrifices they made, and sets them up to build even better lives in the future.”

Approximately 2,500 union employees for Lunds & Byerlys had been working without a contract since March 7, and on June 26 announced a three-day strike based on allegations of unfair labor practices.

The work stoppage was set for June 29, 30, and July 1, the weekend many use to shop before the July 4 holiday.

