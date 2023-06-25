Local grocery store workers prepare to announce strike

On Monday morning, members of the UFCW Local 663 will announce the start date for an Unfair Labor Practices strike.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning, more than 2500 union workers at a local grocery store chain plan to announce their intent to hit the picket lines in protest.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 union members employed by Lunds & Byerlys will gather next to the store on 25 University Avenue Southeast Monday to announce the strike dates.

According to information from the union, UFCW Local 663 filed Unfair labor Practice charges against the grocery store for statements made to employees for participating in "concerted activity," questioning employees about union activity, illegal surveillance of union activity and bargaining in bad faith.

"These members have been working without a union contract since March 7 and hope to reach an agreement quickly. They are standing together for industry-leading wages, pay equity and to maintain worker-driven healthcare," the union said in a statement.

KARE 11 has reached out to Lunds & Byerlys for comment.

