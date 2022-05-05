Lutsen Mountain season pass holders now have an extra day to hit the slopes

Even though the weather is warming up, local ski favorite Lutsen Mountain decided an extra day on the slopes is necessary to close out the season.

Don't pack away the ski gear just yet! Lutsen Mountain decided this week that they needed to extend their ski and snowboarding season by an extra day.

General Manager Jim Vick said in a press release that the mountain wrapped up last weekend with about three feet of snow base remaining, and with a beautiful Mother's Day weekend forecast on the books, they pushed the season end date to Saturday, May 7. This is the latest date for skiing and snowboarding in Lutsen resort history.

One chairlift will operate on Eagle Mountain, with 10–12 runs available on Saturday.

The family-owned resort usually stocks up on snow to ensure all four of their mountains are open to spring breakers. Typically that would only get them through the end of April, but this year with extra snow falling and cooler spring temperatures they're able to push their end date to the first week in May.

If you want to take advantage of Lutsen Mountain throughout the year, the resort also has summer operations that include canoeing, hiking trails, camping and waterfalls, which have already hit peak flow.

Lutsen Mountain is the largest ski resort in the Midwest, spans over 1,000 acres and is open for year-round activities.

Watching the forecast, this Saturday looks to be a glorious day on the North Shore. We are extending our Extended Weekends and will be open Saturday, May 7 for one more day of skiing on Eagle Mountain with 10th Mtn chair, 10 – 12 runs. This is our latest closing day on record! pic.twitter.com/RKttP1fETW — Lutsen Mountains (@LutsenMountains) May 4, 2022

Watch more local news: