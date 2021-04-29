Scooters return to Minneapolis for summer 2021

Lyft and Bird, the same scooter providers that reached agreements with the city in 2020, are back for another year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019.

A sure sign of summer: Scooters are back for the season in Minneapolis.

The city announced Thursday that it has come to licensing agreements with Bird and Lyft for the 2021 motorized foot scooter program. Bird and Lyft are the two companies that reached agreements with Minneapolis in 2020, although Bird was absent in 2019 after the city chose other providers.

Minneapolis only allows 2,500 scooters in the city at a maximum. Forty percent of those are allowed downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods, and at least 30% have to go to lower-income areas in north, northeast and south Minneapolis.

This year's program will run through Dec. 31, 2021.

The city will also be asking for public feedback on the future of "shared mobility" programs in Minneapolis, including things like bike and scooter share companies. That feedback will be considered in the city's larger transportation action plan.

According to the Thursday news release, equity and safety are "key focus areas."

The operators are required to have low-income pricing programs and participate in Mobility Hubs

They are also required to do ongoing education and outreach on safe riding and proper parking