Madeline Kingsbury honored in Winona memorial

WINONA, Minn. — Madeline Kingsbury's family and friends gathered to honor the Winona woman's legacy at a memorial Sunday.

"Madeline is no longer alone and she is no longer suffering," said her sister, Megan Kingsbury.

The gathering was held in Winona State Univerity's McCowan Gym.

While Madeline worked as a clinical researcher at the Mayo Clinic, her favorite title was mom, said her family.

At the memorial, Madeline's family vowed to watch over and protect her two children.

"We will all take on the task of nurturing, shielding, and protecting her children," added Megan.

Madeline's parents, David and Catherine Kingsbury, filed a petition for permanent legal custody of their daughter's children earlier in June.

Madeline's ex, Adam Fravel, has been charged with her murder after she went missing for over 80 days.

"She was cruelly and unfairly taken from the world for a long time, it was uncertain and speculative what happened. We know now. Rightfully so, we are angry and hurt. We now only recently have been able to try and grieve, and heal. It will take a long time, and that's ok." said her brother, Steven Kingsbury.

