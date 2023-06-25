Community remembers Maddi Kingsbury at public memorial service

Friends, family and the community as a whole are remembering a young Minnesota woman on Sunday afternoon at a public memorial service.
Madeline Kingsbury, the mother of two children ages 2 and 5, was reported as missing on March 31. Family members and friends told police it was extremely unusual behavior for Madeline, a researcher at the Mayo Clinic and a devoted mother.
After weeks of searching and investigation, Madeline's body was discovered in a remote wooded area just north of Mabel, the hometown of ex-partner Adam Fravel. He was quickly arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The service begins at 1 p.m. at Winona State University's McCown Gym and is open to the public. Doors to the gym will open at noon, and the service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
