Community remembers Maddi Kingsbury at public memorial service

The Minnesota mother was reported missing on March 31.

Friends, family and the community as a whole are remembering a young Minnesota woman on Sunday afternoon at a public memorial service.

Madeline Kingsbury, the mother of two children ages 2 and 5, was reported as missing on March 31. Family members and friends told police it was extremely unusual behavior for Madeline, a researcher at the Mayo Clinic and a devoted mother.

After weeks of searching and investigation, Madeline's body was discovered in a remote wooded area just north of Mabel, the hometown of ex-partner Adam Fravel. He was quickly arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The service begins at 1 p.m. at Winona State University's McCown Gym and is open to the public. Doors to the gym will open at noon, and the service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

