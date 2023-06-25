x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Community remembers Maddi Kingsbury at public memorial service

The Minnesota mother was reported missing on March 31.

More Videos

WINONA, Minn. — WATCH: Live stream of Madeline Kingsbury's 1 p.m. memorial service here

Friends, family and the community as a whole are remembering a young Minnesota woman on Sunday afternoon at a public memorial service. 

Madeline Kingsbury, the mother of two children ages 2 and 5, was reported as missing on March 31. Family members and friends told police it was extremely unusual behavior for Madeline, a researcher at the Mayo Clinic and a devoted mother.

After weeks of searching and investigation, Madeline's body was discovered in a remote wooded area just north of Mabel, the hometown of ex-partner Adam Fravel. He was quickly arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

The service begins at 1 p.m. at Winona State University's McCown Gym and is open to the public. Doors to the gym will open at noon, and the service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. 

Watch the live stream here. 

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out