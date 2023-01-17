Madonna bringing four decades of hits to Xcel Energy Center

On Sunday, July 30, the seven-time Grammy winner will make a stop in St. Paul, one of the first shows on Madonna's nearly 40-concert tour.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Still hung up on Madonna? This summer, get into the groove with The Celebration Tour, the pop icon's ode to 40 years of hits.

On Sunday, July 30, the seven-time Grammy winner will make a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, one of the first shows in the nearly 40-concert series.

Madonna and a cast of famous friends dropped the tour news on social media Tuesday morning. A video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer paid homage to Madonna's 1991 documentary "Truth of Dare."

"Come join the party!" Madonna wrote in a series of Instagram posts.

Tickets for The Celebration Tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets for shows that go on sale on Jan. 20 starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. local time.

Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club can also buy presale tickets starting on Jan. 17.

Madonna is the latest big name to announce a Twin Cities visit. Earlier this month, U.S. Bank Stadium announced Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage together for the first time in Minnesota in November.

Also coming to the Bank this year are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Combs, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

