x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Madonna bringing four decades of hits to Xcel Energy Center

On Sunday, July 30, the seven-time Grammy winner will make a stop in St. Paul, one of the first shows on Madonna's nearly 40-concert tour.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Still hung up on Madonna? This summer, get into the groove with The Celebration Tour, the pop icon's ode to 40 years of hits.

On Sunday, July 30, the seven-time Grammy winner will make a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, one of the first shows in the nearly 40-concert series.

Madonna and a cast of famous friends dropped the tour news on social media Tuesday morning. A video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer paid homage to Madonna's 1991 documentary "Truth of Dare."

"Come join the party!" Madonna wrote in a series of Instagram posts.

Tickets for The Celebration Tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets for shows that go on sale on Jan. 20 starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. local time.

Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club can also buy presale tickets starting on Jan. 17.

Madonna is the latest big name to announce a Twin Cities visit. Earlier this month, U.S. Bank Stadium announced Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage together for the first time in Minnesota in November. 

Also coming to the Bank this year are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Combs, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Local brewery creates more non-alcoholic options

Before You Leave, Check This Out