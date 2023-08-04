Mail issues in Mounds View leaving customers frustrated

Lenell Whiting says she received mail only twice this week. The United States Postal Service says they're aware of the issue and are working on solutions.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — People in Mounds View noticed mishaps with their mail service this week. Lenell Whiting was one of them.

"I checked it Monday, and nothing," she said. "Days and days of no mail, and I thought wait a minute; I should have gotten ads or something."

She has lived in Mounds View for over a decade and has never had this issue before. She went to her local United States Postal Service office and was told the shop is short-staffed.

It's an issue USPS has been encountering for years. In fact, a new hiring hub opened in Minneapolis this week to streamline the hiring process for the government agency.

Angela Bye, the Postal Service's district manager for Minnesota and North Dakota says the service has already pushed through 100 applicants.

It's helpful since Bye reports the region is down about 600 route carriers, 300 of those jobs are right here in the metro.

"There was no communication to the public at all, that's where I am really frustrated," Whiting said. "What if someone missed a bill or a paycheck?"

KARE 11 reached out to USPS about the Mounds View issue and was told the organization is aware of the situation and is taking steps to address concerns. Adding an apology to customers for any inconvenience they have experienced.

If you're interested in working for USPS, the hiring hub is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch more local news: